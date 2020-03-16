220 Riverside residents find out neighbor tested positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The property management company in charge of a luxury apartment building in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn neighborhood told residents Monday that someone living there had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

News4Jax confirmed Monday that resident is Jacksonville City Council member Sam Newby, who announced Sunday night he is one of five people in Duval County to have now tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“We have been informed that one of our residents has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” said the email from MAA to residents of 220 Riverside.

The email told residents that the company had closed all of the property amenities including the fitness center.

Resident Jacob Brinkley said he was surprised by the email.

“You don’t really anticipate it being so close to you. It seems so far away but in reality, it could be next door quiet literally,” Brinkley said.

Newby, who is an at-large council member for Group 5 which covers a large section of Northwest Jacksonville and a portion of the Westside, told News4Jax he originally went to the hospital on March 6 complaining of stomach problems — not a symptom of coronavirus.

When he returned Saturday, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was placed in isolation.

“Councilman Newby is a great guy,” Brinkley said. “He is an apartment near me so I see him all the time and his wife. Phenomenal people and I think I saw him last week not knowing anything and then you hear about that you can have it for days before you have any symptoms."

Isabel Campbell, another Riverside 220 resident, said she is working remotely and keeping a safe distance just in case. She said there were people at the complex’s pool all weekend.

“I came home and disinfected everything and I stocked up on Lysol and wipes. Just wiped everything,” she said.