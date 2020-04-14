Experts look into whether vaping could contribute to higher number of young people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in US

What we know about COVID-19 so far, is that the virus has had a tremendous effect on the elderly.

But, according to Humberto Choi, M.D., of Cleveland Clinic, that doesn’t mean that young people are not becoming ill from the disease.

Young and healthy? You still need to take COVID-19 seriously

“I think there is this misconception out there related to COVID-19 that only grandma will get sick from COVID-19, and because you are young, you won’t get it,” he said. “I think the numbers from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) are showing that this is not true, as almost 40% of the hospitalized cases are in people who are very young.”

Experts are looking into the possibility that vaping could be a contributing factor as to why the United States is seeing a higher number of younger people hospitalized due to COVID-19, in comparison to other countries.

Choi said anyone who puts a strain on their lungs and airways – either by vaping or smoking – increases their risk for complications, should they contract COVID-19.

“This is a real disease. There are cases we are seeing in the hospital, people who are getting very sick and need life support,” he said. “It’s true that not everyone will die from the disease, which is great, but the disease can be severe enough to affect someone’s life forever.”

Choi said the most important thing people can do right now is to take all of the precautions seriously. Even people without any major underlying health issues are getting sick from the COVID-19, so no one is completely safe from the disease.

He also cautions people to only follow information from reputable sources – such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or local and state health departments.

“Right now, it’s important, more than ever, to try to get very good and reliable information,” said Choi. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there, and sometimes people can act on bad information and can put themselves in danger, depending on how and where they are getting their information from.”