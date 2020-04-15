This is what happens after you flush wipes down the toilet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s no secret that the U.S. has had a difficult time finding toilet paper for weeks on end due to the pandemic.

While many look for alternatives to toilet paper, they may turn to household items like Kleenex or wet wipes, which can wreak havoc on your plumbing.

Gary Gray, President of David Gray Plumbing in Jacksonville, told News4Jax this could cause problems down the line.

“Even the flushable wipes... they say flushable, but we don’t recommend it. Especially more than one per flush,” Gray said.

Gray told News4Jax they have seen an increase in stoppages due to alternative toilet paper.

News4Jax sister station KSAT spoke with San Antonio Water System staff who said “don’t flush them at all.”

“A flushable wipe is an oxymoron. There’s no such thing. Unfortunately manufacturers are able to make the claim,” said SAWS Communications Manager Anne Hayden.

SAWS crews do preventative pipe clearing every day, but again, the only way to fully prevent backups is by throwing those wipes in the trash, KSAT reports.