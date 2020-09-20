VA to offer drive-thru and walkup vaccination clinics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In an effort to reduce the impact of the seasonal flu and to save you time, the North Florida and South Georgia Veterans Health System is establishing drive-thru and walk-up flu vaccination clinics.

Unless otherwise noted, locations will begin offering vaccines on Monday, Sept. 21. No appointment is necessary. required to obtain your flu vaccine.

Veterans may also choose from more than 60,000 community locations to get a no-cost flu vaccine. Visit va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp to find a current in-network location near you.

Hotline number: 1-800-324-8387, ext. 103358. Veterans can call leave a message, to report if they received a flu vaccination outside the VA and it will be charted in their medical records.