VA to offer drive-thru and walkup vaccination clinics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In an effort to reduce the impact of the seasonal flu and to save you time, the North Florida and South Georgia Veterans Health System is establishing drive-thru and walk-up flu vaccination clinics.
Unless otherwise noted, locations will begin offering vaccines on Monday, Sept. 21. No appointment is necessary. required to obtain your flu vaccine.
- GAINESVILLE VA MEDICAL CENTER Outside flu vaccination station, Valet area - Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- LAKE CITY VA MED (Jefferson Location) Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic, carport/ambulance entrance - Monday - Friday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
- JACKSONVILLE OPC (Jefferson Location) Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic, carport/ambulance entrance - Monday-Friday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
- St. AUGUSTINE CBOC Inside walk-up flu vaccination clinic - Monday-Friday, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- ST. MARYS CBOC Inside walk-In flu vaccination clinic, lab area - Monday-Friday, 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
- PALATKA CBOC Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic - Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - Noon-3 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29
- WAYCROSS CBOC Outside walk-up flu vaccination clinic - Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 28
Veterans may also choose from more than 60,000 community locations to get a no-cost flu vaccine. Visit va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp to find a current in-network location near you.
Hotline number: 1-800-324-8387, ext. 103358. Veterans can call leave a message, to report if they received a flu vaccination outside the VA and it will be charted in their medical records.