Free drive-up flu vaccines Saturday for Duval County teachers, their families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Winn-Dixie, in partnership with Duval County Public Schools and Florida Blue will offer free flu vaccines for all county teachers and other DCPS employees at a drive-up clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Each patient who receives a free flu vaccine at the drive-up event in the parking lot of the Duval County Public School administration building on Prudential Drive will also receive giveaways from Florida Blue and a $10 Winn-Dixie gift card.

Health experts say this year’s flu shot is more important than ever to lower the risk of flu in the community that is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winn-Dixie pharmacists will administer the free flu vaccines to DCPS employees and any family member 18 and over along with retired DCPS educators, while supplies last. To receive a free regular or high-dose (age 65 and over) flu vaccine, DCPS employees must show their valid employee ID. Family members and retired DCPS employees must present their insurance card and personal ID. All insurance policies will be accepted.

Like News4Jax, Winn-Dixie is a proud supporter of #FluVaxJax, a community initiative to increase flu vaccinations on the First Coast.