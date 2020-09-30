Medical groups urge flu shots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Saying the need for the flu vaccine is as “great as ever” during the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Medical Association on Wednesday encouraged flu shots for everyone 6 months old and older.

“Routine vaccination is essential preventive care for children, adolescents, and adults — including pregnant women — that should not be delayed because of the pandemic,” AMA President Susan R. Bailey, a Fort Worth, Texas, physician, said in a prepared statement. “The location or office might look different, but the need for the flu vaccine is as great as ever.”

The AMA statement mirrors recommendations issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in August.

Florida Medical Association Chief Executive Officer Tim Stapleton also issued a statement Wednesday encouraging residents to get flu shots.

“Physicians and medical professionals have the resources and multiple venues to provide these vaccinations and encourage patients to protect themselves from the flu,” Stapleton said in a prepared statement.

Flu shots are available at pharmacies, physicians' offices and clinics.

The CDC recommended in August that people get age-appropriate vaccinations by the end of October, and the federal agency offers an online tool that helps patients find places to get vaccinated.