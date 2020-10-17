Pharmacies in Florida can now give flu shots to anyone 3 years and older

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the #FluVaxJax campaign continues, pharmacies are now able to provide flu vaccines to kids three years and older at no cost.

Typically pharmacies are only able to administer the flu shot to people 18 or older, but Florida’s surgeon general signed an emergency order allowing pharmacies to administer the flu vaccine to children ages 3 and up at most pharmacy locations. The order runs thru June 2021.

#FluVaxJax is working with community partners to schedule no-cost flu shot clinics for the uninsured and underinsured. Two clinics, organized by Humana and Agape Family Health, are currently scheduled and can vaccinate both children and adults:

Saturday, Oct. 17 at Carrington Place at 11815 Alden Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32246

Saturday, Oct. 24 at Colonial Village at 9500 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32210

9 am - 3 pm: Under 18 can be vaccinated

9 am - 12 pm: 18+ can be vaccinated

Florida Blue and Walgreens are also teaming up to provide flu shots and other vaccinations.

All adults receiving a flu shot at the Florida Blue Center will receive a $10 Walgreens gift card, while supplies last.

This year’s clinics will be a drive-up event outside of participating Florida Blue Centers so participants can get their flu shot in a safer setting. Masks are required and participants are asked to wait in their car for the Walgreens pharmacist to come to them. Participants are encouraged to schedule an appointment and fill out vaccination forms ahead of time for faster service. Forms also will be available at the event, and walk-ups are welcome.

The no-cost clinics will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 17, Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec. 5 and Dec. 9 at the following two locations:

St. Johns Town Center, 4855 Town Center Parkway, (904) 363-5870,

Winston Family YMCA, 221 Riverside Ave., (904) 575-9099

Persons without an appointment are encouraged to arrive after 11:30 a.m. to avoid larger crowds and longer wait times.

The shots are available for those 3 years old and older.

More information:

People with health insurance should bring their insurance cards with them, even from another carrier. Walgreens will cover flu vaccines for persons who do not have health insurance coverage.

Masks are required. If a participant does not have a mask, they will be provided with one.

Appointments are not necessary, but you can schedule one at https://wagsoutreach.com/ss/FLO644549 for faster service.

In addition to flu shots, vaccines also will be available for pneumonia, shingles, Tdap, Hepatitis A and B, and MMR (measles, mumps and rubella). These additional vaccinations are covered at no cost by most health insurance plans or can be purchased by those without insurance.

As of Friday, 153,552 adults have gotten their flu shots in Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns counties, according to the county health departments.

In an average year, the First Coast has about a 36.9% flu vaccination rate. The #FluVaxJax campaign aims to increase that rate to at least 48%.