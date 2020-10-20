Emergency blood donations needed, LifeSouth says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – LifeSouth is facing an emergency need for blood donors, especially type O positive.

The nonprofit blood bank, which provides blood for Baptist Health, has seen a decrease in blood drives this fall, as schools and businesses continue to operate remotely or at limited in-person capacities.

LifeSouth is teaming up with Baptist Medical Center South to host a community blood drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

All blood types are needed and eligible blood donors are encouraged to attend the two-day drive to support the local blood supply.

All donors will receive a limited-edition T-shirt, gift card and COVID-19 antibody screening.

The drive is at

Baptist Medical Center South

14550 Old St. Augustine Road

(Interstate 95, Exit 335)

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32258

For more information or to check your eligibility to donate, go to https://www.lifesouth.org/.