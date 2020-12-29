Clay County to start COVID-19 vaccinations Monday: What you need to know

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Clay County Emergency Management and the county’s health department will start COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, Jan. 4, officials announced Tuesday.

Clay County received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and the county will begin vaccinations with Phase 1 priority groups:

Residents 65 and older

Health care workers

Appointments will be required.

Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the UF/IFAS Extension Clay County Godbold Building at the Fairgrounds. The address is 2463 FL-16, Green Cove Springs.

To book an appointment, visit alert.claycountygov.com.

More than 122,000 Floridians received COVID-19 vaccinations during the first two weeks that the long-awaited shots were available, according to numbers posted Monday on the Florida Department of Health website.

A Pfizer vaccine became available Dec. 14, with a Moderna vaccine becoming available last week.

Through Sunday, 73,540 vaccinations, or nearly 60%, had been administered to women.

About 76,000 vaccinations had been administered to people from ages 35 to 64.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.