55ºF

Health

Clay County to start COVID-19 vaccinations Monday: What you need to know

News Service of Florida

Tags: Florida, Coronavirus, COVID-19 vaccine, Clay County
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo: Homer Salcedo/ WKMG)
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo: Homer Salcedo/ WKMG)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Clay County Emergency Management and the county’s health department will start COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, Jan. 4, officials announced Tuesday.

Clay County received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and the county will begin vaccinations with Phase 1 priority groups:

  • Residents 65 and older
  • Health care workers

Appointments will be required.

RELATED: Limited vaccine appointments will open for Jacksonville residents Wednesday

Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the UF/IFAS Extension Clay County Godbold Building at the Fairgrounds. The address is 2463 FL-16, Green Cove Springs.

To book an appointment, visit alert.claycountygov.com.

More than 122,000 Floridians received COVID-19 vaccinations during the first two weeks that the long-awaited shots were available, according to numbers posted Monday on the Florida Department of Health website.

A Pfizer vaccine became available Dec. 14, with a Moderna vaccine becoming available last week.

Through Sunday, 73,540 vaccinations, or nearly 60%, had been administered to women.

About 76,000 vaccinations had been administered to people from ages 35 to 64.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

News Service of Florida and WJXT 2020