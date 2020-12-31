Nearly 163K DOD members test positive for COVID-19 in 2020

As 2020 comes to an end, the Pentagon is reporting nearly 163,000 positive COVID-19 cases within the Department of Defense since the pandemic began -- with most of those cases involving members of the military.
The DOD is the largest agency in the federal government and is the nation’s largest employer with more than 1.3 million active-duty service members, 750,000 civilian personnel, and more than 811,000 National Guard and Reserve service members.
As of Dec. 30, 2020, there were 162,764 cumulative cases of COVID-19 within DoD. Here is the breakdown:
- Military: 105,871 positive cases
- Civilian: 29,582 positive cases
- Dependent: 16,984 positive cases
- Contractor: 10,327 positive cases
Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases by branch:
- Army: 37,736 positive cases
- Marine Corps: 12,763 positive cases
- Navy: 22,225 positive cases
- Air Force: 19,520 positive cases
- National Guard: 12,897 positive cases
- DoD Agencies: 730 positive cases
The Pentagon reports a total of 2,318 hospitalizations due to COVID and most involve military members and civilians.
- Military: 931 hospitalizations
- Civilian: 866 hospitalizations
- Dependent: 208 hospitalizations
- Contractor: 313 hospitalizations
While Florida’s Department of Health does not report the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19, the Pentagon does. The total number of those who have recovered from the virus is 100,851.
- Military: 68,049 recoveries
- Civilian: 15,985 recoveries
- Dependent: 10,626 recoveries
- Contractor: 6,191 recoveries
There have been 180 deaths related to COVID-19, with a majority involving civilians.
- Military: 14 COVID-related deaths
- Civilian: 116 COVID-related deaths
- Dependent: 9 COVID-related deaths
- Contractors: 41 COVID-related deaths
The Department of Defense updates COVID-19 case information three times a week, and like county and state agencies across the country, has begun vaccinating those who are fighting on the front lines of the pandemic.