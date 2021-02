(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File)

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it’s “possible” Americans will still need to wear masks in 2022 to protect against the coronavirus.

The comments come as the United States nears 500,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mask-wearing is critical in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

President Joe Biden has also challenged Americans to wear a mask for the first 100 days of his presidency.