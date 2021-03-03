8-week Women of Impact initiative aims to bring awareness to women’s health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite the devastating toll of COVID-19, heart disease remains the No. 1 killer in the U.S. and the First Coast American Heart Association is launching a new initiative called Women of Impact.

Kate Mays, division president at CSI Healthcare IT and chair of the Women of Impact initiative said it is part of the Go Red for Women campaign and is all about raising awareness and challenging women on the First Coast to take charge of their health.

The eight-week campaign that launches on March 16 includes 10 influential women in the community who will form impact teams to help raise funds and challenge the community to better their own heart health.

Some of the women will be hosting yoga classes, cooking classes and much more to raise funds and awareness.

The winner of the competition will be announced at the Go Red for Women luncheon on May 14.

For more on in the initiative, watch Mays’ interview on The Morning Show by pressing play on the video at the top of this article and visit www2.heart.org/FirstCoastWOI to view the Women of Impact candidates.