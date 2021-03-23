Staples will laminate your COVID-19 vaccine card for free

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. Only about 1% of California's 40 million residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, setting a pace of immunization that's "not good enough," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Want to keep your card safe and clean? Staples has a solution.

The business is offering to laminate the paper cards for free.

All you have to do is bring in your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued card after receiving your second dose. Staples will then laminate it for you at no charge.

Laminating your card will add protection against fingerprints and smudges, stains and spills, tears and wrinkles, marks and abrasions, plus oil, grease, dirt, moisture and other contaminants. It also makes it easy to clean.

The offer is good at in-store locations until April 3.

