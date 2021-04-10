Local health expert offers vaccine advice for families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the vaccine rollout continues across the country, vaccines are not approved for younger children yet.

Dr. Sonja Rasmussen with UF Health said the vaccine might not be available to younger kids until the end of 2021 or early 2022.

In the meantime, she said it’s important for families to follow the recommended safety protocols. This includes wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large crowds and washing hands frequently.

If your child gets COVID-19, Rasmussen said to contact your doctor because they know your child’s history and any potential risk factors.

When it comes to the vaccine, Rasmussen addressed concerns about potential side effects.

“What I tell people is those short-term side effects; sore arm, some muscle aches, people have even has a fever, those tend to last a short amount of time and the short, mild side effect is worth the protections that you’re going to get, that your family is going to get, that the community is going to get from the vaccine,” explained Rasmussen.