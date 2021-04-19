Research shows COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women

Newly released data shows the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women and can also provide protection for their baby, which doctors say is good news for those who may have been hesitant before.

“If you look at the first data that came out in December, all the data was in non-pregnant patients, because the first clinical trials did not involve pregnant patients. So it’s not very comfortable for some people to make an informed decision without having data,” said Tosin Goje, MD, Ob/Gyn and infectious disease specialist for Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors involved in the latest research examined more than 130 women from three different groups: pregnant, non-pregnant and lactating.

Data revealed women who received the vaccine developed a more robust immunity compared to women who contracted the infection naturally.

They also found vaccine-generated antibodies were passed to the baby through umbilical cord blood and breast milk.

Dr. Goje said she hopes this study will help encourage more pregnant women to get vaccinated, especially since they’re at a high risk for COVID-19 complications.

“I know there’s a lot of misinformation out there, but with a lot of campaign and education, it’s getting better. There’s more vaccine uptake. Pregnant patients should always have an open discussion with their healthcare providers than to decline or be hesitant,” she said.

Dr. Goje said women who are trying to get pregnant also shouldn’t be fearful of getting vaccinated. According to the CDC, it’s safe for them as well.