What’s the best sunscreen for your family? Consumer Reports has you covered

Summer is right around the corner, and we’re all eager to get out of the house, but before you head out into the sun, make sure you have the right protection.

We’re not talking about face masks.

Consumer Reports has released its list of the best sunscreen brands for 2021, so you don’t waste your money.

CR tests sunscreens from lotions to sprays to determine their effectiveness against the sun’s ultraviolet rays: UVA, which can cause aging, and UVB, which can lead to sunburns or even cancer.

Testers look for everything from how the product delivers on SPF coverage to fulfilling waterproof claims.

The SPF, or Sun Protection Factor, is a measure of how well a sunscreen protects against sunburn.

Breaking down the numbers on the bottle:

SPF 30 blocks 97% of UVB rays

SPF 50 blocks 98%

SPF 100 blocks 99%

