Jax Beach man saved by CPR and AED encourages others to get trained

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – For J.R. Bourne, June 27, 2015, started out like any other day.

“Just normal, a hot, humid day here in Jacksonville Beach,” Bourne said. “I decided to go down to the shore with a friend and kick the soccer ball around.”

But the warm summer day took an unexpected turn.

“We were just kicking the ball around and I turned away with a pass, just felt light-headed, kind of went down on my knees and the next thing I knew, I had blacked out,” said Bourne.

Bourne suffered sudden cardiac arrest on the beach.

“The next thing I heard was ‘we have a pulse, well wait, we don’t have a pulse,’ and I was kind of dazed and not sure what was going on,” explained Bourne. “Then all the sudden ‘baboom!’ I feel this surge of energy into my body that actually woke me up,”

Bourne said a friend had called for help and a woman nearby, who was a physical therapist, performed CPR until a group of volunteer lifeguards quickly arrived with a portable AED.

“They gave me two shocks and the second shock is the one that woke me back up,” said Bourne.