Free drive-thru dental clinic Friday for teens and their families in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla. – Middle and high school students and their families are invited to a free drive-thru dental clinic Friday in Interlachen.

The event, hosted by the Putnam County Department of Health, LIBERTY Dental Plan of Florida, and other community partners runs from 9 a.m. to noon at 126 County Road 315, Interlachen, 32148.

It is open to teens and their families.

LIBERTY Dental Plan will be on hand to provide free dental kits and other information “to help keep young smiles healthy and bright.”

For more information about the event, call 386-227-0556.