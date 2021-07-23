What are your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine?

While more than 162 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including over 10 million in Florida, there are many who have yet to get the shot.

Even as new infections of the highly transmissible Delta variant surge, the results of a new Associated Press poll show that nearly half (45%) of unvaccinated Americans say they definitely will not get the vaccine. Another 35% say they probably will not get the shot.

Given this reluctance to get vaccinated, we want to hear from you. If you’re unvaccinated, we’re inviting you to share why that’s the case. Tell us what questions you’d want answered before you’d consider rolling up your sleeve to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

News4Jax is hosting a phone bank on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll be joined by four local physicians to answer your questions.

What are your vaccine questions?