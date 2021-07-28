How will the CDC’s updated mask recommendations affect large-scale events, other public places?

Guests wearing masks stroll through SeaWorld as it reopened with new safety measures in place Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The park had been closed since mid-March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some businesses are re-thinking their policies after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines -- recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors where the delta variant is fueling infection surges.

The Rolling Stones’ performance two years ago was the last time concert goers attended a large concert in the River City.

That changes on Saturday night when the “Hella Mega Tour” -- featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer -- draws 30,000 to 35,000 fans to TIAA Bank Field.

TIAA Bank Field said it is working closely with Live Nation and the tour to ensure that all event protocols and operational procedures are carefully coordinated.

“The safety of stadium guests is always a top priority, and as such, Hella Mega will be open in compliance with applicable State and City guidelines in addition to customized event protocols based on the needs of the artist to create a safe and fun environment for all guests,” said a stadium official.

Ad

TIAA Bank Field told News4Jax that face coverings are encouraged for those who are not vaccinated. They are also suggesting wearing face coverings throughout the parking lots and venue when not seated and to avoid congestion. Guests are asked to stay home if they are sick or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Some are concerned that large-scale events are coming back as we’re still living in a pandemic.

“There’s still a lot of people that still don’t wear masks in big crowds, so I don’t feel comfortable with that,” said Elsa Garcia, a grandmother taking precautions.

When gates open Thursday morning for the first Jaguars training camp session open to fans, interactions between players and fans will not be allowed. The Jags say non-vaccinated people are recommended to wear a face covering.

Ad

Fans mus also agree to and complete a Fan Health Promise before entering the facility. It’s part of the ticket registration process.

Here’s some more info on training camp for fans:

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend Training Camp. For the health and safety of others, fans are advised to stay home if they are feeling sick or have been in contact with any potential COVID-19 cases.

Social distancing will not be required.

Sanitization stations will be available throughout areas of Training Camp and restrooms will be stocked and regularly sanitized. Fans are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and utilize sanitizing stations.

You can also visit the training camp FAQs page for more specific guidelines.

Some people are also beginning to consider wearing masks again -- as the CDC now recommends -- while shopping for groceries and other essentials and while working out in indoor spaces.

Publix sent News4Jax this statement: “We are reviewing the updated CDC guidance at this time and will provide updates regarding our policies as appropriate.” On its website, Publix says face coverings are optional for those fully vaccinated individuals but are required for those unvaccinated.

Over at the YMCA, its COVID-19 Task Force meets regularly to review new guidance and to carefully consider how it can practically adjust its protocols. It says it is also reviewing the CDC’s new recommended guidance on masks.

Ad

Currently, the YMCA’s protocols include:

Requiring masks for staff

Requiring masks for children ages 5-11 who are not eligible for the vaccine

Highly encouraging masks for all others, especially those not fully vaccinated

Observing social distancing in all areas

Reducing class sizes and requiring reservations

Regularly cleaning and disinfecting all areas and equipment

“We have also invested in an additional safety measure at our branches and overnight camp, installing innovative UV technology in our heating/air conditioning systems to eliminate airborne viruses like the coronavirus,” the YMCA said.