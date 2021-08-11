Why did you leave your nursing home job?

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nursing homes are reporting major staff shortages as coronavirus numbers climb in Florida.

According to a Florida Health Care Association survey, 92% of Florida nursing centers face staffing challenges.

The July survey of 310 nursing homes and 23 assisted living facilities revealed that almost 9 in 10 FHCA member facilities said their overall workforce situation has gotten worse since 2020, and 92% are facing staffing challenges as the state contends with another surge in COVID-19 cases.

