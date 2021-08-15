Florida Black Expo hosts pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More pop-up vaccination clinics are popping up across Jacksonville. Sunday’s clinic on West Beaver Street was hosted by the Florida Black Expo as a push to get African Americans and low-income residents vaccinated.

The clinic offers all three vaccines -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. To get a shot you must be at least 12 years old and have a photo ID.

“Our target audience is African-Americans not getting vaccinated, definitely in high ZIP code areas. We’re going to definitely swing it all around Jacksonville to make it available for everyone,” said Mincy Pollock, who helped organize the event for the Florida Black Expo. “You can come here for the second shot or get your first shot and you can bring your whole entire family.”

Jacksonville resident Michael Ray said the clinic’s convenient location is why he was able to finally get his mom Betty Ray the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“It made it really easy for me to get her from service to here because our church is two blocks away,” Ray said.

The vaccinations were provided by Agape Health. Florida Blue is also a partner and offered free health care to attendees who were unemployed. In addition, those vaccinated received some parting gifts, a packet of tissues and hand sanitizer.

The clinic began at 11:30 a.m. and continues until 6 p.m.