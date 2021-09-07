All you need to know about #FluVaxJax campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and the upcoming flu season looming, there’s a renewed push to keep flu patients out of the hospital. Doctors say, yes, it’s possible to get the flu even if you’ve been vaccinated against it. However, those who are vaccinated are less likely to come down with a severe case that requires hospitalization.
For the second year, News4JAX is partnering with the Duval County Medical Society for #FluVaxJax -- a community-wide campaign to get people vaccinated against influenza.
The campaign first launched on Sept. 9, 2020 in the hopes of minimizing the impact on our local hospitals due to flu. Well, #FluVaxJax reached its goal of getting at least 48% of adults vaccinated against the flu in Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns Counties. In an average year, the First Coast has about a 36.9% adult vaccination rate.
The percent of emergency/urgent care visits for influenza is usually around 4% in mid-February for Northeast Florida. Last February, it was less than 1%. The campaign credits you and its partners for spreading the word during and encouraging vaccinations -- which allowed hospital staff to focus on patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses.
Getting a vaccine
Getting a flu vaccine is easy. By law, flu and other vaccines are required to be covered by your health insurance without charging a copayment or coinsurance. But, be sure to check with your insurance company to find out if you must go to a specific facility to receive the vaccine. Some insurance plans only cover vaccines given by your doctor or at a limited set of locations.
Local pharmacies can administer vaccinations for ages 3+ at most locations:
Free flu vaccines for the uninsured:
If you do not have insurance, you can go online at FluVaxJax.com and request a voucher for a free vaccine.
Also, Florida Blue will be offering free flu shot clinics again this year at two locations: Florida Blue Town Center (4855 Town Center Parkway, Jacksonville) and Florida Blue-Winston YMCA (221 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville).
The free flu clinics will be at both locations listed above from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the following dates in 2021:
- September 18, 22, 29
- October 6, 16, 20, 27
- November 3, 13
News4JAX has also learned Duval County Public Schools will be offering in-school flu vaccines in all public schools in partnership with Health Hero Florida. We’re told Clay County District Schools is hoping to offer flu shots to students as well. We will update this story as those details are finalized.
Everything you need to know
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention an annual flu vaccine for those six months of age and older.
