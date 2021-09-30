Did you lose a loved one to COVID-19? This is your chance to share that person’s story with the world

Maybe it was when the pandemic first arrived in the United States, or perhaps it only happened in recent weeks or months. But if you lost a friend or family member to COVID-19, and you’d like to memorialize that person’s legacy, we invite you to share more about who this person really was.

The hope is, by putting faces to names and learning more about these victims lost to COVID, the effort will help others: We can teach people what we endured, so that hopefully, they won’t have to go through anything similar.

Maybe your dad’s story will inspire someone to go get the vaccine. Perhaps it would feel therapeutic to share how much your cousin changed her community, and left a lasting impact on everyone she met.

We want to see these people’s photos and remember their names. What were they like? What will you most remember?

No matter the circumstances or your motivation, if you’re open to speaking with a journalist, just over the phone, in the coming weeks and months, drop your information below. We’d never print your personal details without contacting you first. Thank you for considering.

