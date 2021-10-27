Halloween tricks for safe treating: Avoid a porch pile-up

From candy chutes to pulleys -- people have come up with some pretty creative ways to keep kids safe from COVID-19 on Halloween.

Dr. Gina Robinson, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic Children’s, said it’s important to think about social distancing for trick-or-treaters to avoid any “scary” porch pile-ups.

“Try to limit the number of people who are going to the door at once, and then also maybe having more than one person passing out candy in the driveway instead of in the door, so that they don’t have to actually go up to the porch and kind of congregate in that area,” she recommends.

Another suggestion is setting up stations with grab n’ go individual treat bags -- this allows for distancing, eliminates bunching at the door, and reduces the amount of time spent at the candy table.

Robinson also recommends traditional safety measures like trick-or-treating earlier, wearing lighter-colored costumes and reflective clothing. In addition, kids can carry flashlights or glow sticks so they’re highly visible.

Remember to choose a size-appropriate costume that’s not hard to walk in and pair it with a protective mask -- not a Halloween mask -- to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Think about social distancing, wearing your mask, not congregating in big groups,” advises Robinson. “Limiting the number of people you are inside with, and just having fun. You still want to be a kid and have fun on Halloween.”

For children with nut or chocolate allergies you can offer alternatives like stickers, toys or pumpkin erasers. By placing teal pumpkins out it will alert parents you offer these food-allergy safe treat options.