List: COVID-19 testing sites in northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As more cases of the omicron variant are confirmed across the country, many people are looking to get tested before they see family and friends for the holiday.

This has resulted in increased demand for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Northeast Florida.

COVID-19 testing is provided at the following locations:

Agape Family Health

Westside: Lane Wiley Senior Center | 6710 Wiley Road 9 a.m. to –6 p.m.

Northside: Clanzel T. BrownCommunity Center | 4575 Moncrief Road 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Avecina

Julington Creek: 1633 Race Track Rd, #101 St. Johns, FL 32259

Oakleaf Town Center: 9580 Applecross Rd, #106 Jacksonville, FL 32222

Tinseltown: 4160 Southside Blvd, #10 Jacksonville, FL 32216

Normandy: 5915 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205

Orange Park: 2020 Kingsley, Suite 1 Orange Park, FL 32073

Middleburg: 1811 Blanding Blvd, Suite 101 Middleburg, FL 32068

Click here to schedule a test.

Care Spot

All CareSpot and MedPost locations now offer two types of COVID-19 testing: Rapid Antigen Testing and PCR Testing, while supplies last. Click here to find a location.

Curative

CVS

Click here to find a location near you.

LabCorp

Clay County: 1563 Kingsley Ave Ste 102, Orange Park, FL 32073

Duval County: 2545 Riverside Ave Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32204, 5960 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207, 1121 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250, 2262 Dunn Ave Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32218, 1801 N Davis, Jacksonville, FL 32209, 14810 Old St. Augustine Rd 100, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Yulee: 850970 US Hwy 17 N, Yulee, FL 32097

Click here for more information.

Florida Department of Health Duval

Free Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines and Flu Vaccines: Dec. 20 - Dec. 22, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments not required.

Location #1: Emmett Reed Community Center -- 1093 W. 6th St.Jacksonville, FL 32209

Location #2: Cuba Hunter Community Center -- 4380 Bedford Rd.Jacksonville, FL 32207

Click here for more information.

Nightlight Pediatrics

Two Jacksonville locations:

Panama Pharmacy

2624 Atlantic Blvd #3, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Phone: (904) 990-1054

7307 N Main St · Jacksonville, FL (904) 765-3531

Quest

1650 San Pablo Rd S Jacksonville, FL 32224

9550 Baymeadows Rd Jacksonville, FL 32256

Telescope Health (Drive-thru test site)

Telescope Health has established a COVID-19 Testing Site with funding from the City of Jacksonville in Neptune Beach, located at 450 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266 (next to the former Kmart). Offering both Rapid and PCR Tests. Beaches Location (Next to the former Kmart), 450 Atlantic Blvd. – 32266

You must preregister before arrival. Click here for more information.

This test site will be closed on Tuesday due to the weather.

TESTING SITE CLOSURE: Our Neptune Beach drive-thru COVID testing site will be closed for the rest of the day (12/21) due to inclement weather.



Click here for additional site info: https://t.co/JaDl8d2flL@CityofJax #Jacksonville #ilovejax — Telescope Health (@telescopehealth) December 21, 2021

Walgreens

Click here to find a location near you.

NOTE: Information and availability of COVID-19 testing changes frequently and the City cannot ensure complete accuracy of the information provided by third parties. It is strongly encouraged that individuals call locations and providers prior to arrival to ensure availability.

In line with the City and State, COVID Testing and COVID Vaccination Sites will be closed on: December 24, 25, & 26 2021 for Christmas and December 31, 2021, January 1 & 2, 2022 for New Years.

Here are links to find out more about testing statewide and in local counties:

Statewide: floridahealthcovid19.gov

Duval: duval.floridahealth.gov

Clay: claycountygov.com

St. Johns: stjohns.floridahealth.gov

Nassau: onenassau.com