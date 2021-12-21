List: COVID-19 testing sites in northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As more cases of the omicron variant are confirmed across the country, many people are looking to get tested before they see family and friends for the holiday.
This has resulted in increased demand for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Northeast Florida.
COVID-19 testing is provided at the following locations:
- Westside: Lane Wiley Senior Center | 6710 Wiley Road 9 a.m. to –6 p.m.
- Northside: Clanzel T. BrownCommunity Center | 4575 Moncrief Road 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Julington Creek: 1633 Race Track Rd, #101 St. Johns, FL 32259
- Oakleaf Town Center: 9580 Applecross Rd, #106 Jacksonville, FL 32222
- Tinseltown: 4160 Southside Blvd, #10 Jacksonville, FL 32216
- Normandy: 5915 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205
- Orange Park: 2020 Kingsley, Suite 1 Orange Park, FL 32073
- Middleburg: 1811 Blanding Blvd, Suite 101 Middleburg, FL 32068
All CareSpot and MedPost locations now offer two types of COVID-19 testing: Rapid Antigen Testing and PCR Testing, while supplies last.
- Clay County: 4317 County Road 218, Middleburg, FL 32068
- Duval County: 4380 Emerson Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
- Havana JAX Testing Site: 2578 Atlantic Blvd,, Jacksonville, FL 32207
- Putnam County Testing: 1101 Husson Ave, Palatka, FL 32177
- Clay County: 1563 Kingsley Ave Ste 102, Orange Park, FL 32073
- Duval County: 2545 Riverside Ave Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32204, 5960 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207, 1121 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250, 2262 Dunn Ave Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32218, 1801 N Davis, Jacksonville, FL 32209, 14810 Old St. Augustine Rd 100, Jacksonville, FL 32258
- Yulee: 850970 US Hwy 17 N, Yulee, FL 32097
Florida Department of Health Duval
Free Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines and Flu Vaccines: Dec. 20 - Dec. 22, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments not required.
- Location #1: Emmett Reed Community Center -- 1093 W. 6th St.Jacksonville, FL 32209
- Location #2: Cuba Hunter Community Center -- 4380 Bedford Rd.Jacksonville, FL 32207
Two Jacksonville locations:
- 2624 Atlantic Blvd #3, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Phone: (904) 990-1054
- 7307 N Main St · Jacksonville, FL (904) 765-3531
- 1650 San Pablo Rd S Jacksonville, FL 32224
- 9550 Baymeadows Rd Jacksonville, FL 32256
Telescope Health (Drive-thru test site)
Telescope Health has established a COVID-19 Testing Site with funding from the City of Jacksonville in Neptune Beach, located at 450 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266 (next to the former Kmart). Offering both Rapid and PCR Tests. Beaches Location (Next to the former Kmart), 450 Atlantic Blvd. – 32266
This test site will be closed on Tuesday due to the weather.
In line with the City and State, COVID Testing and COVID Vaccination Sites will be closed on: December 24, 25, & 26 2021 for Christmas and December 31, 2021, January 1 & 2, 2022 for New Years.
Here are links to find out more about testing statewide and in local counties:
Statewide: floridahealthcovid19.gov
Duval: duval.floridahealth.gov
Clay: claycountygov.com
St. Johns: stjohns.floridahealth.gov
Nassau: onenassau.com