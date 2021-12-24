Florida breaks record with 31,758 new COVID cases

Florida reported nearly 32,000 new COVID-19 cases to the CDC from Thursday, a new single-day high for the pandemic.

The 31,758 cases, attributed to December 23 in the latest federal data released, surpasses the previous record of 27,669 from Aug. 26.

Here are the updated Florida numbers as of Friday afternoon:

3,864,288 total cases

62,347 deaths

Hundreds of flights across the United States were delayed or canceled on Friday as the omicron variant continues to spread. More than 230 flights were delayed in the U.S. with almost 2,000 cancellations.

