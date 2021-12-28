Monoclonal treatment offered in NE Florida has low efficacy rate for omicron, expert warns

The number of COVID-19 infections here in the United States increased 47% last week. Dr. Sunil Joshi joins us to give more information on the Omicron variant and the Monoclonal treatment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you are unvaccinated and are infected with the omicron variant, you may have one less treatment option if you get really sick. UF Health Jacksonville now says it is no longer ordering the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment used by local hospitals to treat people infected with the coronavirus.

Chad Neilsen with UF Health said new data suggests the Regeneron treatment does not work well in fighting the omicron variant. There is a newer monoclonal antibody treatment, but it is in short supply and is not available in Florida.

The Regeneron treatment is also the only treatment being offered for free at the Joseph Lee Center near Brentwood. Currently, 73% of the new cases in the United States are the omicron variant. Neilsen said if you are infected with the coronavirus, you should assume it’s the omicron variant.

Dr. Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation, said Florida is working to get the newer antibody treatment but does not have it yet.

He said, in general, the monoclonal antibody treatment should only be used for patients 12 years and older who are at risk of severe illness or death.

You must have a positive test result to receive the treatment.

“If you are asymptomatic and you tested positive and are unvaccinated, I do not recommend monoclonal antibody treatment at that point, unless you are at risk of severe disease,” Joshi added.

He said the bad news is that omicron spreads faster than the delta variant.

“With the delta variant, someone could spread it to about seven different people. With the omicron variant, right now, data suggest that one person can spread it to 10 different people. So it does have significant transmissibility,” Joshi said. “But the good news is that it does not appear to be as severe as the delta variant was in terms of causing hospitalization or severe illness, but again we need to keep in mind a lot of data is from other parts of the world and may not be the case here.”

While Joshi acknowledges there have been breakthrough cases, people who are fully vaccinated who have been infected with omicron, he added, “folks who are vaccinated and have received the booster are considerably less likely to be hospitalized or to get a severe illness even if they get the virus.”