New year, new you: Take back control of your life

Next year can be a re-boot. How can you take back control of your life?

Another year, another chance! 2022 could be the year of you! Between the pandemic, finances, job insecurities, and caring for family, this year has been tough. But next year can be a re-boot. How can you take back control of your life?

The countdown is on to the new year, and the new you. Experts say the first step to taking control is to make yourself a priority. Be disciplined about your “me” time. The New York Post reports that in a 24-hour day, the average American only gets about 43 minutes to do what they want. Allowing yourself to unwind every day can help reduce stress and prevent burnout.

Next, control stimuli around you. Research shows that having a phone present while you work distracts you and interferes with your capacity to think. Associate selectively, set boundaries with difficult people. Log out of negative online interactions and be conscious of how you might be vulnerable to “groupthink.”

Ad

Also, be a learner. Make it a habit to try new things and explore outside your comfort zone. Say yes to experiences you would usually forgo. This will build confidence, make you happier and more productive. But don’t be afraid to say no. You don’t have to explain your answer.

Another tip for a successful new year, treat yourself like you would a house guest. We treat our guests like royalty while continually adding responsibilities to ourselves. If you need a breather, remind yourself that it’s OK to stop what you are doing and splurge on yourself.