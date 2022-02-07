Magic Johnson in Jacksonville discussing HIV/AIDS Prevention and Care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday, Feb. 7 is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, alongside Clear Health Alliance (CHA), is hosting a panel discussion to discuss the prevention of HIV/AIDS and care for individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS.

The discussion is being held at Jacksonville River City Downtown Hotel at 11:30 a.m.

More than 117,000 Floridians live with HIV, according to the latest state Department of Health data.

In 2019, the state reported the highest number of new infections nationwide — nearly 5,000 — to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD) was marked in 1999 as a grassroots-education effort to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS prevention, care, and treatment in communities of color.