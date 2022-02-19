Are you living with HIV? Do reports of woman being cured by novel treatment give you hope?

FILE - This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows a human T cell, in blue, under attack by HIV, in yellow, the virus that causes AIDS. The virus specifically targets T cells, which play a critical role in the body's immune response against invaders like bacteria and viruses. Colors were added by the source. Some researchers believe COVID-19 has derailed the fight against HIV, siphoning away health workers and other resources and setting back a U.S. campaign to decimate the AIDS epidemic by 2030. (Seth Pincus, Elizabeth Fischer, Austin Athman/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/NIH via AP)

A woman in the United States is believed to be the third person in the world -- and the first woman -- to be cured of HIV, according to multiple news reports.

The patient was being treated for leukemia and underwent a new transplant method involving umbilical cord blood, according to researchers.

The stem cells she received came from someone with natural resistance to the AIDS-causing virus, according to reports, and the woman has now been free of the virus herself for 14 months.

Experts warn that the transplant method is too risky to be widely used for most people with HIV.

