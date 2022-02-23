COVID vaccine can help children avoid ‘devastating consequences’ of MIS-C, study finds

A new study from the CDC is offering encouraging news about preventing a debilitating condition caused by COVID-19 that can develop in kids.

Dr. Ana Alvarez, a pediatric infectious disease doctor with Wolfson Children’s Hospital, explained that multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) is rare in children who are infected with COVID -- 7,000 kids have been diagnosed with it across the country, but it has been deadly.

Alvarez said MIS-C, a side effect of COVID-19, can cause a child’s organs to swell their heart, liver, GI system, and said local kids have even had to be put on dialysis because their kidneys have stopped functioning.

At least 59 children died, including children admitted to Wolfson Children’s hospital.

Alvarez explained what she’s seen in children who have developed MIS-C.

“Most of the children with MIS-C, 99% get admitted to the hospital, then maybe 60% or more of them are admitted to the intensive care unit, in about half of those cases they are put on life support,” Alvarez said.

Many parents often have no idea MIS-C is caused by COVID infection because their child only had mild symptoms of the virus itself. MIS-C does not usually present itself for two to six weeks after the infection.

“The consequences can be devastating. The important thing is that now we know that we can do something to prevent this and the thing to do is to vaccinate kids,” Alvarez said.

Now, the new CDC study says the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine offered by Pfizer is 91% effective at preventing the deadly condition.

The warning signs of MIS-C in children include an ongoing fever plus more than one of the following: stomach pain, bloodshot eyes, diarrhea, dizziness or lightheadedness, skin rash and vomiting.

If you notice these symptoms, call your pediatrician right away.