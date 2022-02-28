How stress plays a role in gray hair

If you have ever found a gray hair while looking in the mirror, you may assume it’s a sign you’re getting older. But, did you know stress may also be playing a role?

“We often joke about stressful events turning your hair gray, but in reality, stress has been scientifically shown to accelerate the graying process,” said Dr. Susan Albers, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Now, a small study also suggests that it could be possible to reverse the graying process simply by eliminating stress. However, it’s important to note that may not work for everyone.

With that being said, here are some ways you can help reduce your stress.

For starters, pay attention to when you’re upset. You can even mark it down on the calendar. That way it’s easier to spot any trends.

Next, consider going on vacation, which the study found to be very effective.

But, if that’s not an option, Albers said you could do other activities, like take a bubble bath, do some journaling or meditate.

“Even giving yourself a few minutes to take a mindful moment to decompress at the end of the day, to take a few breaths, can help to lower your blood pressure and improve your health,” she said.

Albers said if you feel like your stress is becoming unmanageable, don’t be afraid to reach out to a healthcare professional for advice.