Tell us: What do you feel, following the latest school shooting?

People mourn outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

As another heavy week winds down, following an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, you might be experiencing some pretty loaded emotions.

Are you a parent, feeling sickened by yet another massacre at a school? Can you not stand to think about the unimaginable -- what school will be next? What if it were your family? Are you an activist, hoping this might be the incident that finally spurs change, and leads to some sort of gun control? Are you a teacher, worried about your own classroom? Or are you thinking of even more solutions, wondering what could feasibly be done that would actually make a difference?

We’d like to hear from you, if you’re comfortable sharing.

It might feel good to take a breath, and release some of your thoughts and feelings by using our form below -- rather than getting in social media arguments with strangers.

It’s a hard thing to get your head around: A gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. How did this happen in our country?

If you’re frustrated, sad, upset, motivated to call your lawmakers, confused or scared -- you’re not alone.

And that’s why we want to check in. Dropping a response might make you feel less alone. So many of us are struggling right now.

We invite you to take a seat on the virtual “couch,” and please, unload. Tell us what’s on your mind. It just might be therapeutic. If we can use your answers in a future news story, just check that “yes” button at the end. And if not, no big deal. We appreciate you sharing, either way.

Finally, be kind out there. You never know what people are going through.