Florida only state not to preorder COVID-19 vaccines for young children ahead of expected federal approval

FILE - Prepared Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine syringes for children ages 5 to 11 and adults are displayed on a table at Northwest Community Church in Chicago, Dec. 11, 2021. The Biden administration said Thursday, June 2, 2022, that children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group, as expected. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Federal regulators could approve COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than 5 by the end of the week.

For most states, that means shots could be available as early as next week, but that might not be the case in Florida.

Florida is the only state that hasn’t preordered COVID-19 vaccines for young children.

It missed a Tuesday deadline to order the shots, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

Other states could get them as early as Monday.

The Florida Department of Health released a statement, saying it has made it clear to the federal government that states do not need to be involved in what it calls a convoluted vaccine distribution process.

It goes on to say the federal government has a “track record of developing inconsistent and unsustainable COVID-19 policies.”

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has recommended against vaccinating healthy children.

He said he feels the risks outweigh the benefits.

Many doctors disagree.

An FDA panel of experts unanimously approved two vaccines on Wednesday.

Moderna’s would be two shots for children between 6 months and 4 years old.

Pfizer’s would be three shots for kids 6 months to 5 years old.

The FDA is meeting Friday and Saturday to make a final ruling.

This comes as Duval County is seeing its highest numbers of COVID-19 cases since February.

Right now, the county is averaging about 319 cases a day.

Hospitals are seeing a spike in activity as 120 people are hospitalized currently, which is a 28% jump from two weeks ago.

Here’s a breakdown of local hospitals’ current ICU capacities, according to data from the New York Times:

UF Health: 85%

Memorial Hospital: 69%

Baptist Medical Jacksonville: 73%

Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside: 63%

The Florida Department of Health says individual doctors are still able to place orders for the vaccines.