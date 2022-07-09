Health center hosts on-the-spot mammograms for busy patients to get annual check-up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – HCA Florida Memorial Women’s Center held an “On-the-Spot” mammogram clinic Saturday for those seeking their annual check-up.

According to the American Cancer Society, 43,250 women will die from breast cancer this year. To lower that number, HCA Florida Memorial is promoting mammogram screenings for women 40 years old and up.

“It takes between 10 to 15 minutes. It’s super-fast and it’s better to be safe than sorry,” mammographer Lacey Cook said. “So it’s better for you to come in and be able to see any signs and any symptoms early than later down the road catching it when it has progressed.”

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, patients with insurance were able to register online or walk in and get a mammogram.

“Women who, they work a Monday through Friday job, they may not be able to take off, they’re teachers, you know,” Cook said. “It allows them to be able to come in on weekends maybe when they’re not so busy and come in and get it done.”

The Women’s Center is normally open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but operated under special hours Saturday for the clinic, which they hope to host one Saturday per month.