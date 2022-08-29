Free STD, HIV testing event in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Free Sexually Transmitted Disease and Sexually Transmitted Infection testing will be offered to Clay County and surrounding county residents on Wednesday at the new Community Paramedicine Office.

The Clay County Community Paramedicine team, which is through Clay County Fire and Rescue, partnered with Independent Medical Group to offer free testing including HIV, STD, and Hepatitis B and C testing.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. at 2710 Blanding Boulevard in Suite 8 in the Middleburg neighborhood.

This event is open to all, regardless of residency. Attendees do not need to make an appointment or provide insurance to receive testing as well.

HIV and Hepatitis testing will be done on-site, and the results are available in minutes.