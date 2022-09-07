It’s time to get your annual flu vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The #FluVaxJax campaign has officially launched! It’s the third year News4JAX has partnered with the Duval County Medical Society for this community-wide initiative. The goal to get as many people vaccinated and protected against the flu as possible.

Doctors say, yes, it’s possible to get it even if you’ve gotten the vaccine, however, those who are vaccinated are less likely to come down with a severe case that requires hospitalization.

If you have health insurance, the flu vaccine is covered 100 percent. By law, flu and other vaccines are required to be covered by your health insurance without charging a copayment or coinsurance – just be sure to check with your insurer to find out if you need to go to a specific facility to get your vaccine.

If you are uninsured, you can request a voucher from the FluVaxJax campaign for a free shot.

Just the flu facts

How vaccines work: Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop in the body about two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against flu illness.

Typical flu season: Typically, the flu season peaks in February. Federal statistics over the last 38 years show that in 17 of those years, the most cases and the most spread occurred in February.

When to get vaccinated: It’s important to get vaccinated soon because it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against influenza virus infection. to be protected before the peak gets here, it’s ideal to be vaccinated by the end of October.

Vaccines and pregnancy: Flu vaccination during pregnancy helps protect pregnant people from flu during and after pregnancy and helps protect their infants from flu in their first few months of life.

Vaccines for children: The flu vaccine is recommended for children 6 months and older. Some children need two doses, so you want to get them their first dose as soon as possible, and then get the second dose at least four weeks after the first.

