The sooner, the better: Glynn County offers free mammograms in efforts to spread breast cancer awareness

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Pinktober has arrived, which means it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Breast cancer is the second leading cancer death in women and early detection is vital in providing the best care to tackle the invasive disease, according to the Glynn County Health Department.

The Glynn County Health Department with the Southeast Georgia Health System is hosting a free breast cancer screening event as part of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 2747 Fourth Street in Brunswick, Georgia.

“Mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early,” Coastal Health District Women’s Health and Adult Health Coordinator Mary Ellen Smith, MSN, WHNP BC said. “The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat.”

Glynn County Health Department host free mammograms (Georgia Department of Public Health)

The eligibility requirements include women 40 to 64 years old who meet the annual income guidelines and do not have medical insurance.

BCCP provides access to breast and cervical cancer screening for women who may not otherwise have the means to access such services.

It is estimated that about one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.

Also, Glynn County Health Department officials want to make sure that people understand this service is also held all year round for women who meet the eligibility criteria.

For more information on BCCP, visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/bccp. To schedule an appointment for a mammogram, call the Glynn County Health Department at 912-264-3961.