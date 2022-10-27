Jacksonville Poison Control Center marks 30 years of saving lives

The Poison Control Center in Jacksonville is marking 30 years of service and saving lives.

A special ceremony was held Thursday at UF Health Jacksonville to mark the occasion. The center opened in 1992 and its team of health care professionals have helped countless people avoid needless trips to the hospital.

Calls to the center often include:

Mistakes taking medication

Ingesting household products

Snake and spider bites

Pesticide exposures

Dr. Jay Schauben, the first director of the Poison Control Center in Jacksonville, had this to say about those who work there.

“Helping to keep people safe, helping them when they do get something that’s accidental or intentional, all of those are part of the personality of the individual that works in this field,” Schauben said. “I will tell you, it is not easy. And it certainly doesn’t make us rich.”

If you or someone you know ingests something or needs help, you can call the Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222. It is available 24 hours a day.