More than 400 transports in August for overdoses in Jacksonville, JFRD says

FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The nations top public health agency on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, revised its controversial guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the many calls Jacksonville Fire and Rescue paramedics receive, they are seeing hundreds of overdose cases every month.

There were 435 overdose transports in August of this year, according to data from JFRD. In 2020, there were 491 transports for drug overdoses in the whole year. In 2021, there were 523 transports.

Police are also making sure to track down the people making the drugs.

Officers were attempting to apprehend a suspected fentanyl dealer, this week. The dealer shot at police and was killed during the incident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

In July, a Jacksonville man, Derrick Harris, was charged with manslaughter and accused of selling drugs that led to an overdose death. In many cases, drug dealers laced the street drug with fentanyl.

The number of overdoses has impacted first responders’ thought processes when they get a 911 call.

“Our train of thought has changed because now all of a sudden everything we go to, in the back of your mind this could be an OD,” JFRD Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said.

First responders are prepared with Narcan and ready to save a life just in case it’s an overdose.

Drug overdoses happen all over the city and across all demographics, according to Prosswimmer.

“Sadly, the overdoses there’s no demographic that’s being picked on,” Prosswimer said. “There is no area of town that’s being picked on. It happens to anybody, anywhere, anytime.”

The city of Jacksonville has responded to the local epidemic of drug overdoses through Project Save Lives. This program works to help people overcome addiction and reduce drug-related deaths. Since it began in 2017, more than 5,000 people have used the services. Seven local hospitals are also a part of the program.