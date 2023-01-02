From 20s to 80s: Best workouts for every decade of your life

Exercise can help you live healthier longer, as well as fight off everything from cancer to diabetes

Most people would agree working out in your 20s is a lot different than working out in your 70s. There is a best workout for every decade of your life.

The Mayo Clinic says everyone, no matter their age, should strive to get 30 minutes of exercise each day.

Personal Trainor Dylan Burtenshaw says in your 20s, “You can do more physical activity.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 20-somethings need 30 minutes of weight training followed by 30 minutes of cardio and 45 to 60 minutes of straight cardio three times a week.

When you turn 30, your metabolism starts to drop by 2% every decade. Strive for one hour of circuit training four times a week, plus at least one day of cardio for 45 to 60 minutes at a high intensity.

In your 40s, cardio work at least three days a week is important for keeping weight under control and resistance training is crucial now.

In your 50s, warming up with a walk or light yoga and weight training are vital.

“Definitely want to stay away from high impact and high interval training. But you still want to keep that cardio going,” said Burtenshaw.

In your 60s, you may wonder where your metabolism went. In fact, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh found an average gain of 12 pounds eight years after menopause. This is a perfect time for lower-impact HIIT workouts. Strength training is also essential for helping to maintain bone density and muscle mass.

In your 70s and beyond, work out three days a week with lighter weights, walk whenever possible, and do daily stretch and balance exercises.

Burtenshaw said the best age to start training regularly is between 15 and 18 years old. That way exercise becomes a part of your life and as normal as brushing your teeth every day.