Are your favorite fruits, veggies on the ‘dirty dozen’ list? Here’s how to be safe while eating them.

This year's "Dirty Dozen" report is out, listing the best and worst non-organic produce with the most pesticides. News4JAX's Staci Spanos joins us to show which produce really needs that extra wash and scrub.

You might want to be a little more cautious in the kitchen and make sure your produce gets an extra scrub.

The 2023 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce is out and strawberries and spinach own the top two slots on the so-called “dirty dozen.”

Researchers analyzed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s nearly 47,000 samples of fruits and vegetables in the study, checking for 251 different pesticides.

Also on the “dirty dozen” list: Kale, apples, peaches, pears, grapes, bell and hot peppers, and cherries.

For the first time, blueberries and green beans also made the list.

According to the Environmental Working Group, nearly 90% of blueberry and green bean samples had concerning findings, including more kinds of pesticides than in previous years.

Health officials say exposure to food with pesticides could potentially be harmful, especially for pregnant women and children.

Now experts say it’s important to note that many fruits and veggies with higher levels of pesticides are critical to a balanced diet, so don’t give them up,

If you can’t buy organic, pesticide-free fruits and vegetables, the FDA suggests rinsing your produce before you peel it so dirt and bacteria aren’t transferred from the knife onto the fruit or vegetable.

And drying the produce with a clean cloth or paper towel can also reduce bacteria.

It’s also suggested that you use a clean vegetable brush to scrub firm produce like apples and melons.

On the opposite end of the spectrum from the “dirty dozen” is the “clean 15″ -- the produce that tested for the lowest amounts of pesticides.

At the top of the list were avocados, sweet corn, pineapple and onions.

Also on the list were asparagus, cabbage, mushrooms and carrots.

To learn more, click here for 7 tips for cleaning fruits and vegetables from the FDA.