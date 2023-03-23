Wearing hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline, dementia, study finds

A large-scale study has found that wearing hearing aids may be helpful in preventing cognitive decline and dementia.

Hearing loss has previously been linked to memory loss, but a simple device -- now available over the counter -- is offering new hope for patients.

“So this looked at over 130,000 patients in different trials across the country and found a correlation -- an attributable correlation -- of almost 20% for cognitive decline and that’s the most robust data we’ve ever had,” explained Dr. Kenneth Koncilja, a geriatric medicine specialist with Cleveland Clinic.

Koncilja, who was not directly involved in the research, says it’s been known that hearing loss can impact an older individual’s cognition, but this study now shows there could be a chance to help prevent that -- with the use of hearing devices.

Researchers also discovered during the same study that hearing devices were significantly associated with a 3% improvement in cognitive scores that assessed general cognition in the short term.

Konciljia says this is important for the general public because the findings highlight the importance of addressing hearing loss sooner than later.

“Formal hearing tests are covered by Medicare and should be part of the work-up for patients who are worried about memory changes and want to be proactive to combat cognitive decline before it sets in,” he explained.

When the Food and Drug Administration authorized the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids recently, it made the devices more affordable and accessible. In the FDA’s table below, you can see the different hearing products available -- depending on a person’s hearing needs.