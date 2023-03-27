EPA proposes 1st national rule to test for PFAS in public water systems

PFAS are often added to products to make them waterproof, stain-resistant, or nonstick. They essentially never break down naturally.

The EPA is proposing the first-ever national standard to protect communities from PFAS in drinking water.

Consumer Reports sounded the alarm years ago on PFAS -- also known as “forever chemicals” because they essentially never break down naturally, are often added to products to make them waterproof, stain resistant, or nonstick.

“The EPA’s new proposed rule would require public water systems to test for and limit six PFAS chemicals. Two of the worst offenders, PFOA and PFOS, would be limited to levels of just 4 parts per trillion for each one of them, whereas the EPA’s previous guideline, which was voluntary, was 70 parts per trillion for both of them combined,” explained Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Lauren Kirchner.

PFAS are often added to products to make them waterproof, stain-resistant, or nonstick. They essentially never break down naturally.

CONSUMER REPORTS: How PFAS can harm your health

In recent years, PFAS have been linked to a growing list of health problems, including an increased risk for certain cancers, liver damage, and neurodevelopmental problems.

“Once products containing PFAS are made, these chemicals just accumulate in the environment everywhere, they end up in our water supply, they end up in our food, and they end up in us,” explained Kirchner.

When the new regulation would go into effect is still unknown, but there are things you can do to limit your exposure to PFAS from other sources. Avoid stain- and water-resistant clothing and carpets, and use cookware that’s PTFE-free, such as pans with ceramic coatings.

RELATED: Consumer Reports tests pans that claim to be free of PFAS

It’s important to note that the proposed rule only applies to public water systems and not to private wells, which about one in eight people relies on for drinking water.