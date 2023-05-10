Study finds most ‘natural’ skin care products contain allergens

There are all kinds of skin care products available these days -- with some focusing on being “natural.” And while you may think those are better for your skin, a study found they often contain allergens.

“Contact dermatitis is a really common issue for people and they develop a really itchy rash,” said Dr. Sandra Hong, Chair of Allergy and Clinical Immunology at Cleveland Clinic. “It can be scaly, dry, sometimes blistery, that occurs when we actually come in contact with something our skin is allergic to.”

According to the research, 1,651 so-called “natural” personal care products were studied. Researchers discovered that most of them contained ingredients that can cause allergic contact dermatitis.

Hong, who did not take part in the study, said products that have fragrances, can be a big culprit.

She recommends people who have very sensitive skin avoid those and use products labeled “fragrance-free” or “hypoallergenic” instead.

If you are using a product that is causing contact dermatitis, she recommends stopping immediately. Then, giving it a couple of weeks to see if the skin improves.

“If it doesn’t go away, that would be the time that you would really want to see your doctor to determine if there’s something that you can use to treat it, or to help you figure out what the cause is,” explained Hong. “Sometimes patients need to go through patch testing to determine the actual cause of their reaction.”

Hong said it is also important to note the FDA does not approve skincare products before they hit the shelves. So, be sure to look at the ingredients first.