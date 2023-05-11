Pancreatic cancer vaccine shows promise but needs broader testing

A new tool in the fight against pancreatic cancer has shown promise but needs broader testing.

The new experimental therapy helps the body fight pancreatic cancer by working as a personalized cancer vaccine.

It tailors individual tumors, extracts them and gathers its genetic code.

It’s being tested by BioNTech, one of the companies that helped make the COVID vaccine.

Of the 16 patients who completed all phases of the study, eight responded to the vaccine. It taught their immune cells to fight off the cancer cells.

None of those eight have seen their cancer return.

The next steps are to test the vaccine in a larger clinical trial, which is already in the works.