Try yoga to manage chronic pain, maintain mobility

Don’t let chronic pain slow you down. Yoga, which blends movements and poses with deep breathing, meditation, and stretching, has many health benefits that can help you fight the pain.

Yoga improves flexibility and helps build muscle and core strength, which can help alleviate discomfort. It may also have mental health benefits. The deep breathing involved can help lessen stress.

If you have chronic pain, find the right type of yoga class. Look for one that has the words “beginner” in the name, or “slow,” “gentle,” or “restorative.” If your condition is very intense, you may want to find a class you can follow using a chair.

CONSUMER REPORTS: How Yoga Can Help You, and How to Get Started

The cobra pose can help relieve stress from back pain. It’s very good for creating stability and flexibility in the lower back; it firms the muscles there.

If you have a busy schedule, try an online yoga class. Just make sure you have a good yoga mat, like the IUGA Pro Non-Slip Yoga Mat, which has good ratings from Consumer Reports for cushioning and grip.

Consumer Reports suggests getting your doctor’s okay before starting a yoga program and seeking out knowledgeable teachers. Also, during class, don’t be afraid to skip some positions if they’re initially uncomfortable, or ask the teacher for modifications.