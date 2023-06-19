How much screen time should be allowed during summer?

Kids may think they can spend as much time as they want on their screens once summer break arrives.

But, Dr. Gina Robinson, a pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s, advises parents to keep some restrictions in place.

“It’s OK to relax the rules some, but you don’t want to end up with kids who are just looking at a screen for 10 hours a day, and it’s easy to do that,” she said. “I think we have to encourage kids to be more active, even just outside in their neighborhoods.”

Robinson said there are many health benefits to spending time outdoors and staying active.

Not to mention, it’s good for younger kids to use their imaginations while playing versus depending on a screen for entertainment.

She said it’s best for parents to set ground rules early so their children know what to expect.

There’s also the option of using parental controls and screen limits if needed.

So, how much screen time should be allowed?

Robinson said it’s best to stick to two hours or less a day, and then break that time up into smaller increments, like 15 or 20 minutes, with other activities scheduled in-between.

She knows it can be tough to do, especially in the summer, but it’s worth it.

“Parents are tired, I get it. You’re working and doing all of the parent things,” she said. “And sometimes it’s hard to keep all those balls in the air, and it’s easy to let your guard down and say okay you can have your screens, but just try as hard as you can to keep some structure.”

Robinson said research continues to show how screen time can impact kids, not only with things like imagination, but the content kids are watching can also be overstimulating and may affect their attention span long-term.