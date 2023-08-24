Benefits & injuries: How to decide whether to sign kids up for sports

From football to basketball to swimming and karate, there are so many youth sports and activities for your kids to take part in.

The kids are back in school and getting back into their normal routines, and now it’s time to decide: “Do I sign them up for sports?”

Benefits beyond physical activity

Yes, playing a sport can be a great way for kids to stay active, but it can also offer so much more. For one, it can teach children the importance of teamwork.

“You’re trying to figure out how to solve problems, how to work together, sometimes managing the frustrations that come with not everybody doing what you want, when you want them to do it. Managing whether your team is successful or not, dealing with loss,” explained Cleveland Clinic Sports Psychologist Dr. Matthew Sacco.

He said depending on the child, sports can also help them make new friends, build confidence, and learn responsibility -- it really depends on your child’s personality.

If your child has anxiety, he said they might not enjoy a sport where there’s a lot of pressure or coaches raising their voices. So, if your child is trying a new sport for the first time, Sacco says to consider a rec league. The seasons are generally shorter and most of the players have the same skill level, which can make it less intimidating.

“I would definitely start there because if you thrust a young person into a new sport and it’s not their thing, and there are other pieces and parts to it that may not be working, then you are much more likely to face the challenge of a child -- in particular -- wanting to quit prematurely,” he said.

Sacco said if your child does join a new sport but decides they don’t like it, that’s OK. There are plenty of other sports and activities out there.

Know when injuries are more serious

With any physical activity, there can be mishaps. Bumps and bruises are all common for young athletes while playing a sport. While often considered minor, it’s important you watch and listen to your child to determine if that injury is actually more serious.

“I think any time a child is complaining of pain that that complaint needs to be taken seriously. So, if something is not responding to conservative management within a day or two days, I would have no hesitation to bring your child in to be seen for a formal evaluation by your medical provider,” said Cleveland Clinic Physician Dr. Michael Dakkak.

He said when it comes to an injury like a sprain, it may be worse than a parent thinks. Dakkak says:

Children are more likely to have a fracture than a sprain because their ligaments are stronger than their bones.

Concussions are also tricky to detect since symptoms are wide-ranging. For example, they can include dizziness, fogginess, headaches, blurry vision, nausea, vomiting, and changes in behavior.

If you suspect your child has a concussion, you should take them in for a medical evaluation.

However, if it’s clear your child has a minor injury -- like maybe some swelling or bruising -- then Dakkak says it’s OK to treat at home.

“In terms of treatment at home, we always want to remember the pneumonic ‘PRICE.’ So, Protect the area, Rest the area, Ice the area, Compress the area, and Elevate the area,” he explained.

He adds that sometimes kids might not want to admit how much pain they’re in, so it’s up to parents and caregivers to be vigilant. If they’re making faces or grimacing when you’re examining the area, chances are they’re more hurt than they’re letting on.